GENBAND acquires technologies from Siemens Networks

Siemens Networks LLC and GENBAND Inc. has announced that Siemens has transferred its circuit-switch business and exclusively licensed other technology.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Siemens will continue to service and support the installed base of 1,100 EWSD switching systems.



GENBAND, a long-time Siemens technology partner in which Siemens has an investment, will acquire the DCO business which includes personnel, the product portfolio as well as its service and support infrastructure for more than 2,500 DCO host and remote switches across North America.

