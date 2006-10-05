Finkelstein, Thompson & Loughran suits Jabil

The law firm of Finkelstein, Thompson & Loughran has announces that a lawsuit seeking class action status has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Jabil Circuit, Inc .

The putative class action alleges that Jabil Circuit and certain officers and directors violated federal securities laws related to the backdating of stock options. Specifically, the complaint asserts that Jabil Circuit violated the federal securities laws by issuing false or misleading public statements regarding its financial results, and that the Company omitted to disclose that it was engaging in the backdating of stock option grants to executives and other employees.

