NEOTech opens training centre

This new training centre, located at the site in Juarez, Mexico, includes classroom instructors with audio/visual support technology and its own full SMT line of equipment to simulate the production floor environment. With this new training centre, NEOTech increases opportunities for manufacturing team members to acquire enhanced skillsets and further career development.

“By offering instructor lead training and hands-on simulated production work sessions, NEOTech gives each team member the opportunity to learn vital skills that help them grow in the company and helps NEOTech retain a good strong workforce,” says Arturo Mendiola, NEOTech Vice President of Operations, in a press release. “Our goal is to empower our people to take a proactive role in improving themselves, which increases their value-add to the organisation and increases our value-add position to our customers. We are extremely proud to open our first training centre at the Agave2 site, and we are excited for the benefits it brings our entire organisation.”

