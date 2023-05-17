Cyberattack forces Lacroix to shut down three sites

© Lacroix Group

Lacroix states that during the night between May 12 and 13, the company intercepted a targeted cyberattack on the French (Beaupréau), German (Willich) and Tunisian (Zriba) sites of the company's electronics activity. Measures to secure all the group's other sites were immediately taken.

Some local infrastructures have been encrypted during the attack, the company states, and an analysis is also being carried out to identify any exfiltrated data. Before restarting the systems of these sites, investigations are underway to ensure that the attack is completely contained.

According to Lacroix, the time needed to carry out these actions and to use the backups to restart everything should take a few days, which is why the company will keep the three sites closed for the week.

"Even if it is still too early to know exactly when production will resume, Lacroix is aiming for a reopening on Monday May 22nd," the company says in a statement.

The activity of these three sites represented 19% of the group's total sales in 2022.