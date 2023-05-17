© mycronic

The order value is in the range of USD 31-34 million and delivery of the Prexision 8 Evo is planned for the first quarter of 2025, while the Prexision Lite 8 is planned for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The order for a Prexision 8 Evo forms part of our replacement program. The fact that it is placed together with an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo means that our customer increases capacity to cost efficiently produce both complex and less complex photomasks for the display industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Prexision 8 Evo meets the market’s requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays.