Holosolis to build Europe’s largest solar PV gigafactory

The company aims to accelerate Europe’s solar capabilities to ensure continental energy security. The new production site is said to be so big that it will best Europe’s current largest factory by almost 70%.

The factory will start production in 2025 and, at full capacity it will have a production capacity of 5GW per year, producing 10 million photovoltaic modules annually.

According to a press release the factory will also employ 1,700 people, most of which will be recruited in the Grand Est region and the Sarreguemine area, supported by a partnership with Pôle Emploi.

With China currently responsible for 80% of the world’s installed photovoltaic modules – compared to 3% for the European Union – Holosolis aims to increase Europe’s solar capacity.

“We will manufacture the most energy efficient modules, incorporating the latest photovoltaic technologies, with the lowest carbon footprint and highest social standards. Scale effects and line automation will allow for a competitive cost to rival the global giants in the industry.Our modules will be aimed at three main markets: residential roofing, industrial and commercial roofing, and agrivoltaics,” says Jan Jacob Boom-Wichers, CEO at Holosolis in the press release.

The new photovoltaic gigafactory is announced as part of the REPowerEU plan, which launched in 2022. In particular, it will fast-track progress towards the plan for 600GW of solar energy by 2030, compared with 150GW in 2022. The gigafactory is also one of the initiatives carried out within the framework of the European Solar and photovoltaics Industrial Alliance (ESIA).

Following a thorough review process, Holosolis chose France for the know-how and availability of its workforce, the quality of its infrastructure and the low-carbon nature of the energy made in the country. The site secured for the gigafactory is across 50-hectares, offering expansion space as new technologies and manufacturing capacities are integrated.