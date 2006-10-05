Foxconn reportedly to invest in Quanta Storage

According to industry sources EMS provider Foxconn reportedly will invest in Quanta Storage through subscription to the ECB to be floated by the latter.

Foxconn and Quanta Storage denied the report on October 4. The sources indicated that Quanta Storage's board of directors decided to issue a five-year unsecured ECB worth up to US$60 million at a meeting on June 14 this year, the government approved on July 13 this year.

