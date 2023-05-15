Electro Rent selected as L3Harris' test and measurement rental partner

The agreement specifies Electro Rent as L3Harris' Tier 1 supplier for test and measurement rental requirements. As a result, Electro Rent is now L3Harris’ preferred provider for these solutions and services.

"We are honored to be selected as L3Harris' preferred companywide test and measurement rental partner,” said Mike Clark, Electro Rent’s CEO. “This further builds on the decades long relationships we have enjoyed with both L3 and Harris and broadens our supplier position and partnership with the combined companies. We provide highly differentiated, value-add solutions and capabilities that L3Harris greatly appreciates, as does our extensive global customer base, which enables us to fully support any and all L3Harris test and measurement requirements."