CIL upgrades facility with new equipment from Gen3

© pichetw dreamstime.com

CIL has a long-standing partnership with Gen3 and already has one MBTech NC25 at its facility. With the acquisition of an additional NC25 and the new CM33L+, CIL expects to significantly improve its PCB cleaning capabilities and throughput.

MBTech’s NC25 is able to remove flux and contamination residues from PCBs post-manufacturing and the CM33L+ is subsequently used to measure precise amounts of ionic contamination to verify the age-old question “How clean is clean?”.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Gen3 and add their state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to our production line," says John Boston, Managing Director at CIL, in a press release. "We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products, and these acquisitions will help us achieve that goal."

The upgraded CM33L+ is particularly noteworthy as it aligns with the work that both Graham Naisbitt, President of Gen3, and Symon Franklin of CIL, have been doing on the IPC committee to improve PCB cleanliness standards. The acquisition will enable CIL to stay ahead of the curve in terms of PCB cleaning technology and contribute to advancing the industry's standards.

The NC25 Batch Cleaner is specially designed around a patented filtration system, providing high cleaning performance. The system is designed for use with a number of chemistries in a closed-loop configuration that offers optimum performance with minimum waste and hence reduced operating costs.