éolane is investing €5 million in new Malaysian venture

Group Communications Director, Damien Cucumel, tells Evertiq in an emailed statement that the new factory – which will be located in the Kulim Hi-tech Parc – will offer the company 2000 square metres of space. However, the electronics manufacturer has the possibility to double the surface in the same building as soon as needed.

As the factory starts operations, 50 new jobs will be created. However, as éolane scales up production a total of 100 new jobs will have been created.

As previously reported, several of éolane's customers have already confirmed their orders at this new site, and the company aims to start production in January 2024. According to Damien Cucumel these customers needed to have a production capacity close to their APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) markets.

The communications director continues to state that the new factory will also prospect the company's favourite markets, meaning Industrial, Medical, Energy and Rail. And that the factory will focus on the company's main skills, ergo PCBA, Quality Control, Test Means and Integration line.

The factory will be equipped with four vertical storage systems for warehouse space optimising, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), SMT line, Solder Paste Printer, Solder Paste Inspection, Pick & Placer, Reflow Oven Soldering System, AOI, X-Ray and Selective Wave.

In total, the electronics manufacturer is investing EUR 5 million to realise its expansion plans in Malaysia.