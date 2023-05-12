Venture Corporation restructures its main business groupings

© Venture Corporation Limited

Over the past three decades, Venture has grown its business, evolving from an electronics services provider to become a successful global provider of technology services, products and solutions in technology domains today. The company has recorded consistent growth over the years with a workforce of more than 12,000 employees. While its base is Singapore, the company has operations that span key global markets such as Malaysia, China, USA, and Europe.

To ready itself for the next decade, the Group has announced a reorganisation of its business groupings and key leadership appointments with effect from 1 June 2023. The Venture Group will be restructured to form two technology business groups, known as Technology Products & Solutions (TPS) group and Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions (AMDS) group. TPS and AMDS will each be led by a CEO.

TPS businesses comprise primarily the Life-Science & Genomics domain, the Custom Design Business (focused on leading-edge Biotech and medical equipment) and the Solutions & Strategic Modules Business, all of which were recently corporatised as the Ventech Group. TPS will also oversee the Precision Engineering Business, presently undertaken by entities under the Univac Group. Mr Lee Ghai Keen will head the businesses under TPS as its CEO.

AMDS group of businesses are engaged in the design and manufacture of a wide range of sophisticated electronic products, including products within the Healthcare, Luxury Lifestyle and Wellness domain, Semi-Conductor related equipment and modules, and several other emerging tech domains. Mr Wong Chee Kheong, currently Venture’s Group COO, will head the AMDS group of businesses as its CEO.