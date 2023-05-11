© eolane – for illustrative purposes only

With the new factory, éolane joins other electronics companies such as Intel, Keysight Technologies and Agilent Technologies, Robert Bosch, AMD, Osram Opto Semiconductors, Renesas, Clarion, National Semiconductor at the Kulim Hi-tech Park.

"This new production unit allows us to support our strong growth in Asia (+21% in 2022) and demonstrates our ability to remain at the forefront of all technologies to provide the best quality of service to our customers, as close as possible to their needs. This production unit will allow us to respond with agility to the multiple needs of our historical and new customers," says Grace-Lingjia Colin, Managing Director of éolane China and éolane Malaysia.

éolane states that several customers have already confirmed their orders at this new site, and that the company's aims to start production in January 2024.

Evertiq has reached out to éolane for more information.