Adept Scientific and Kane to cooperate

Adept Scientific has announced a new partnership with Kane Computing to support the VisSim/Embedded Controls Developer product in the United Kingdom.

Potential customers will be able to purchase VisSim/ECD directly from Kane Computing, who will provide a comprehensive service including pre- and after-sales support.



Adept Scientific (Letchworth, Herts) is Visual Solutions' partner and master distributor of VisSim products in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Denmark.

