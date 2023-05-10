Micross acquires Technograph Microcircuits

© Technograph Microcircuits

Technograph is a privately held electronics manufacturer located in Portsmouth, UK serving customers in the space, aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, telecommunications, and energy end markets. The company provides complete solutions comprising substrate, printing, chip and wire assembly, hermetic packaging, packaging test and reliability screening, as well as obsolescence management and reverse engineering. The acquisition of Technograph expands the Hi-Rel Products & Services portfolio of Micross.

“We are excited to join the Micross team and expand the range of product offerings enabled by our combined capabilities. Micross’ ‘One Source, One Solution,’ end to end product and services model makes it a valued partner to us and our customers, who expect the highest quality microelectronic solutions. This is a winning combination of product innovation and supply chain services for our high-reliability customers.” says Brian Basford, Managing Director, Technograph Microcircuits, in a press release.