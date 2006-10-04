Gold Circuits Electronics orders Camtek`s AOI

Camtek has announced that Gold Circuits Electronics Ltd., a major Taiwan-based manufacturer of printed circuit boards, has ordered a total of nine automated optical inspection (AOI) systems and peripheral equipment for its plants in Suzhou, Mainland China and Chung Li, Taiwan.





The systems have been delivered during the third quarter. “GCE is a high-volume manufacturer of a wide range of PCB technologies, from multi-layer backplanes for servers and workstations to high-density boards for cell phones and hand-held devices," said Cliff Young, General Manager of Camtek Taiwan. “



Handling this diversity requires that the AOI equipment has a high level of versatility with minimal preparation for inspecting different products. We are very pleased that GCE have selected our systems, and we are committed to continue supporting their evolving needs."