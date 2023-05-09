Enersense turns to Scanfil for the assembly of its charging stations

© Enersense

Enersense's new high-power charging station enables an individual charger to increase the charging power from its previous 30 kilowatts to 160 kilowatts. Enersense says it will deliver the first high-power fast charging sites to Sweden during the spring.

“The cooperation with Scanfil has started very well. Scanfil has long and strong experience in the assembly of electronic equipment and I believe that the cooperation also offers us great growth opportunities. We are now able to rapidly increase our production volumes according to our customers' needs,” says Topias Koskela, Head of Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions at Enersense in a press release.

The high-power charging stations are manufactured at Scanfil's factory in Sievi, Finland, and delivered directly to the end customer for on-site installation.