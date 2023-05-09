Green Circuits adds double-sided flying probe
EMS provider Green Circuits has upgraded its machine park with the addition of a Takaya Double-Sided Flying Probe to help streamline the testing process for complex PCBs.
This tool will allow Green Circuits to test double-sided and multilayer PCBs more accurately and efficiently. The technology enhances the company's testing capabilities, ensuring that the Green Circuits can deliver high-quality products to its customers in a timely and cost-effective manner.
“We understand the importance of investing in advanced testing equipment that enables us to stay ahead of the curve,” says Adam Szychowski, VP of Sales at Green Circuits, in a press release. “Our new double-sided flying probe is a game-changer for us, allowing us to deliver superior products to our customers.”