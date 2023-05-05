Global smartphone shipments remain in a slump

© Apple

Two of the largest OEMs, Samsung and Xiaomi reported 18.3% and 22.0% falls in shipments year-on-year, while Apple remains flat with its 1Q22 shipment levels in 1Q23.

Despite a significant year-on-year drop, Samsung had the highest shipments in 1Q23, reporting 60 million shipments. It had a small 3.2% increase in shipments compared to the previous quarter, however, it is not enough of a rise as it has had in previous years with its annual Galaxy S-series. Its advantage over Apple has dwindled from 18 million more than Apple in 2022 to only 3 million more in 1Q23 – resulting in a drop in market share from 24% to 22%.

Following the usual fourth-quarter bump in 2022, Apple's shipments have returned to normal levels, remaining flat with the 57 million shipments recorded in 1Q22. This represents a 23.5% decrease from the previous quarter but a 0.1% increase over the same time in 2022. Despite this, Apple's market share has climbed year on year as all other OEMs' sales have decreased, rising from 18% in 1Q22 to 21% in 1Q23. Apple appears to be weathering the economic crisis better than other OEMs and is recovering from the bump in its eight-quarter/two-year stretch of year-on-year growth that ended in 4Q22.

“Due to production disruptions at Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in December of last year, Apple was unable to supply the necessary quantities for the most important sales season, Christmas, and the end of the year. As a result, some of Apple’s production was carried over to the first quarter of this year. In order to clear inventory in major markets such as China, early this year, the company conducted a promotion to lower the selling price of the new iPhone. This resulted in year-on-year growth rate of shipments in 1Q to perform relatively better compared to other OEMs. Apple's price promotion of the new iPhone in the first quarter is very unusual. This seems to be a strategy to lower inventory to prepare for the sluggish smartphone market expected in the first half of this year.” says Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager at Omdia in a press release.

Xiaomi still occupies the third spot, but impacted by tougher market conditions than other Chinese OEMs. It is still facing a big inventory problem in Latin America and the European market, with weak demand in India being another reason causing shipments in 1Q23 to fall. It recorded 31 million shipments in 1Q23, a 22% drop year-on-year and an 8.1% drop quarter-on-quarter.

Rank Company 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 QoQ YoY Shipment Market share Shipment Market share Shipment Market share 1 Samsung 60 22% 58 19% 74 24% 3.2% -18.3% 2 Apple 57 21% 74 24% 56 18% -23.5% 0.1% 3 Xiaomi 31 11% 33 11% 39 13% -8.1% -22.0% 4 Oppo Group 27 10% 24 8% 27 9% 11.7% -2.2% 5 vivo 21 8% 24 8% 24 8% -9.3% -11.2% 6 Transsion 13 5% 17 6% 15 5% -24.9% -15.4% 7 Honor 11 4% 14 5% 15 5% -20.6% -26.3% 8 Motorola 11 4% 11 4% 12 4% -6.3% -12.5% 9 Realme 8 3% 11 4% 15 5% -27.4% -43.8% 10 Huawei 6 2% 8 2% 6 2% -14.7% 14.3% Others 24 9% 28 9% 24 8% -13.6% 1.8% Total 269 100% 302 100% 308 100% -11.1% -12.7% Omdia's Global smartphone shipment preliminary results – 1Q23 (shipment in millions)

Nore: Oppo Group includes Oppe and OnePlus, Transsion includes Tecno, itel and Infinix