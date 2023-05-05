© Creation Technologies

At the same time, the company took the opportunity to reconfigure the operations to optimise workflow and efficiency, allowing for faster turnaround times and greater flexibility.

“We're excited to offer our customers even greater capacity and capabilities at our St. Peter facility,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO, Creation Technologies, in a press release. “This investment will enable us to take on more complex projects and improve service to our customers.”

The St. Peter facility has a team of more than 270 employees that operate three SMT lines. The facility is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and AS9100D certified. Additionally, it maintains CSA, FM GLOBAL, UL, ETL, ITAR, and ATEX compliance.

