Zuken in partnership with Rio Design Automation

Zuken and Rio Design Automation have announced that the two companies are to embark upon a cooperative relationship to work together in sales and technical development to create an overall optimized design environment for chips, packages and PCBs.

By combining Zuken's global strength in the package, semiconductor and PCB design markets with Rio's supreme advanced integration tools for package and semiconductor design, the two companies can offer an extensive optimized solution world wide.



In this agreement, Zuken will acquire the exclusive rights to distribute Rio's products in Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, and other Asian countries (excluding India); support services will also be provided through Zuken's network.



Zuken's agreement with Rio is set to enable the creation of a complete chip - package - board solution, in addition Zuken will cooperate with Rio in the sales and support of these products in these Asian countries described.