Global semiconductor sales decrease 8.7% in 1Q23

Sales for the month of March 2023 increased 0.3% compared to February 2023.

“Semiconductor sales continued to slip during the first quarter of 2023 due to market cyclicality and macroeconomic headwinds, but month-to-month sales were up in March for the first time in nearly a year, providing optimism for a rebound in the months ahead,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO in a press release.

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in Europe by 2.7%, Asia Pacific/All Other by 2.6%, and China by 1.2%, but decreased in Japan by -1.1% and the Americas by -3.5%.

Year-to-year sales decreased across all regions: Europe by -0.7%, Japan by -1.3%, the Americas by -16.4%, Asia Pacific/All Other by -22.2%, and China by -34.1%.