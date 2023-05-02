Lab Circuits expands the capacity

© Lab Circuits

"Undoubtedly, the addition of this new equipment substantially increases the testing capacity of Lab Circuits, preparing us for the new challenges that the market demands of us," the company writes in an update.

More specifically the new Galaxy 25µ will provide the company with AOI test capacity in PCBs with special materials, in very high-density designs, in microvias, and in external layers – thus speeding up the analysis and improving false defects, not to mention that it will provider additional capacity in the detection of micro defects, incorporating new special algorithms.