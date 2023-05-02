Electronic system design industry logs $3.9B in revenue in 4Q22

© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 12.6%.

“The electronic design automation (EDA) industry posted double-digit gains in Q4 2022, with increases in all major product categories,” says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “All geographic regions recorded growth in the quarter, with Asia Pacific reporting a double-digit increase.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 56,501 people globally in Q4 2022, a 10.3% increase over the Q4 2021 headcount of 51,236 and up 2% compared to Q3 2022.

Revenue by product and application category – YoY change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue jumped 16.9% to USD 1,244.2 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased by 16.1%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue rose 11.8% to USD 698.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category increased by 6.9%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue edged up 1.7% to USD 339.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 9.9%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue climbed 9.3% to USD 1,436.3 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 12.9%.

Services revenue increased 7.1% to USD 140.5 million. The four-quarter Services moving average rose 17.9%.

Revenue by region – YoY change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured USD 1,714.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2022, an 8.7% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 13.6%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured USD 504.6 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2022, a 4.6% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew by 3.6%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services increased by 8.6% to USD 242.1 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1.7%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured USD 1,397.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2022, a 17.9% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 17.1%.