Kenny Wilson assumes the role of CEO at Jabil

Wilson, a long-time leader within Jabil, succeeds Mark Mondello who will remain with the company as Executive Chairman of the Board. Wilson was also appointed to the Board of Directors last week.

"There is no greater honor than having the opportunity to continue to shape the Jabil story as its new CEO, to be a protector of this unique culture, and to provide future generations the privilege of experiencing what we all have in our careers at this company,” says Wilson in a press release. “As we continue our growth, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities.”

Wilson originally joined Jabil in 2000 in Livingston, Scotland, as a business unit coordinator. During his time at Jabil, Wilson grew and led several businesses, most recently leading Jabil’s Green Point organisation in Asia.