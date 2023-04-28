Ad
North American PCB industry sales up 11.6% in March

Total North American PCB shipments in March 2023 were up 11.6% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments were up 30.1%, reports the IPC.

PCB bookings in March were down 10.5% compared to the same month last year. March bookings were up 2.3% compared to the preceding month.  The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.91.

“The book-to-bill slipped this month, but this was driven in part by strong shipments,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “Order flow is holding steady, but at lower levels than a year ago.”   

