North American PCB industry sales up 11.6% in March

PCB bookings in March were down 10.5% compared to the same month last year. March bookings were up 2.3% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.91.

“The book-to-bill slipped this month, but this was driven in part by strong shipments,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. “Order flow is holding steady, but at lower levels than a year ago.”