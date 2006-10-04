Lloyd Doyle Introduces New Tool<br>for Solder Bump Inspection

Lloyd Doyle Ltd., world leader in the supply of automatic optical test (AOT) and inspection systems for bare printed circuit boards, announces the latest addition to their solder bump inspection equipment range.

IBIS-lab is a development and quality control tool for determining accurate measurements of solder bumps on IC substrates. It is aimed at the laboratory scale development and small-scale prototype markets.



A manually operated system, it complements its fully automated companion, IBIS, and is fitted with a comprehensive range of process control software associated with solder bump metrology.



The IBIS systems use massively parallel digital signal processing technology with true white light interferometry to offer 20 to 30X improvement over existing interferometry systems. Lloyd Doyle has developed and enhanced this technology to give the IBIS range the edge for solder bump height measurement.