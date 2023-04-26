Foxconn steps into the AR space

© Foxconn

Foxconn, ENNOSTAR and Unikorn Semiconductor Corporation have developed a new 0.12-inch micro-display with a pixel density exceeding 6,500 PPI and a blue light brightness of 200,000 nits, using Micro LED technology.

The purpose of this collaboration is to improve Micro LED efficiency by optimising the structure of Micro LED chips and adopting a new thin film protection technology, successfully reducing surface defects, improving external quantum efficiency, and increasing product reliability.

Unikorn Semiconductor Corporation was responsible for optimising the Micro LED chip efficiency in this joint development to ensure a balance between brightness and chip power consumption during subsequent full-color conversion. Hon Hai, on the other hand, used its own developed colour conversion technology to further achieve full-color display effect at 3,600 PPI.

Hon Hai's Micro LED manufacturing technology uses high-efficiency quantum dot color conversion and a self-developed reflective inter-pixel light shield technology to provide sufficient optical density of quantum dots and prevent color shift among pixels.

Hon Hai collaborated with ENNOSTAR and Unikorn Semiconductor Corporation for blue Micro LED process development and foundry services, and to enhance the development of a high-efficiency blue light pixel process with 4um pitch.

The long-term goal is to invest resources in applications with growth potential to achieve differentiation and technological innovation. The idea is that this product can be widely used in smart glasses, AR/VR devices, and Hon Hai will strive for collaboration and technological innovation to expand business opportunities in the fields of virtual reality, augmented reality, and other metaverse applications.