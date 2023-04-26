Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
Swedish Mycronic AB says it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from a new customer in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 7-9 million and delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“It is gratifying that the SLX’s performance, productivity and reliability combined with lower energy consumption continues to open doors to new customers”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.