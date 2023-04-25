Ilfa invests in new Schmoll drilling and milling machine

© ILFA

A new A-RMXY2-60S-CCD from Schmoll Maschinen GmbH has been installed at Ilfa's manufacturing facility in Hanover.

"We are only the second PCB manufacturer in Europe to use this machine with numerous additional applications in production." the company writes in a press release.

With its new Schmoll unit, the company will realise high-precision depth milling with a tolerance of +/- 5 µm. A high-resolution CCD camera is used for optical registration, which automatically detects a wide variety of surfaces such as copper, tin or gold.

The system has an automatic loading and unloading system, and the drilling and milling machine performs its tasks autonomously – up to 10 different product configurations can be run. The drilling or milling depth is controlled by an integrated measuring system in the Z-axis motor.