Ilfa invests in new Schmoll drilling and milling machine
German PCB manufacturer Ilfa has upgraded its machine park, adding new drilling and milling technology to its manufacturing operation.
A new A-RMXY2-60S-CCD from Schmoll Maschinen GmbH has been installed at Ilfa's manufacturing facility in Hanover.
"We are only the second PCB manufacturer in Europe to use this machine with numerous additional applications in production." the company writes in a press release.
With its new Schmoll unit, the company will realise high-precision depth milling with a tolerance of +/- 5 µm. A high-resolution CCD camera is used for optical registration, which automatically detects a wide variety of surfaces such as copper, tin or gold.
The system has an automatic loading and unloading system, and the drilling and milling machine performs its tasks autonomously – up to 10 different product configurations can be run. The drilling or milling depth is controlled by an integrated measuring system in the Z-axis motor.
"Thanks to the high precision in depth milling, the machine supports us specifically on our technological growth course, which envisages investments in the double-digit millions for the Hanover location. In the first step, the drilling and milling machine will support us in the production of printed circuit boards for sensitive medical technology," the company writes in the press release.