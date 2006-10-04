Electronics Production | October 04, 2006
European C-Arms market boosted by FPD
The need to replace existing image intensifier based systems with flat panel detectors (FPD) is driving the European C-Arms market.
This trend has been spurred by the need for complete workflow integration in a fully digital radiology environment. Moreover, FPDs provide improved, distortion-free images in comparison to image intensifiers. However, their high cost, coupled with a lack of funding for healthcare projects, will pose an important limitation to their adoption in the mobile C-Arms segment.
Frost & Sullivan finds that the European C-Arms Market earned revenues of $375.2 million in 2005 and estimates this to reach $548.8 million in 2012.
"New systems fitted with FPDs instead of conventional image intensifiers are replacing fixed C-Arm systems across Europe," notes Frost & Sullivan Medical Imaging Team Leader, Karthik Arun B. "This trend will be evident in mobile C-Arms too by the year 2008 and will be the single, most important factor driving this market."
FPDs make the C-Arm system inherently digital and eliminate the need for analogue- to- digital conversion of images captured using an image intensifier. Moreover, they are lighter and more compact enabling manoeuvrability and ease of handling during procedures using mobile C-Arm systems. Moreover, FPDs provide distortion free images. These advantages, combined with the push towards a completely digital radiology environment, will motivate the C-Arms market to completely convert to FPDs.
However, primarily due to their high cost, FPDs are not yet being widely adopted by mobile C-Arm users and vendors. Even with fixed C-Arms, FPDs increase the cost of systems. Furthermore, with Europe being on a capital investment model, C-Arms - especially mobile systems - tend to take a back seat when it comes to resource allocation, resulting in prolonged replacement cycles.
"The lack of investment in healthcare across Europe has led to price pressures in the C-Arms market," explains Mr. Karthik. "This situation has hindered faster adoption of FPDs in fixed C-arms and has completely prevented its use in mobile C-Arms, so much so that only one vendor has introduced an FPD-based mobile C-Arm in the market."
The focus of C-Arm system vendors should be to develop an FPD that is both efficient and cost-effective. This would require sustained investments in R&D and continued adoption of FPDs in the fixed C-Arm domain. An aggressive, vendor-backed campaign detailing the advantages of FPDs will ensure robust growth for the European C-Arms market.
Frost & Sullivan finds that the European C-Arms Market earned revenues of $375.2 million in 2005 and estimates this to reach $548.8 million in 2012.
"New systems fitted with FPDs instead of conventional image intensifiers are replacing fixed C-Arm systems across Europe," notes Frost & Sullivan Medical Imaging Team Leader, Karthik Arun B. "This trend will be evident in mobile C-Arms too by the year 2008 and will be the single, most important factor driving this market."
FPDs make the C-Arm system inherently digital and eliminate the need for analogue- to- digital conversion of images captured using an image intensifier. Moreover, they are lighter and more compact enabling manoeuvrability and ease of handling during procedures using mobile C-Arm systems. Moreover, FPDs provide distortion free images. These advantages, combined with the push towards a completely digital radiology environment, will motivate the C-Arms market to completely convert to FPDs.
However, primarily due to their high cost, FPDs are not yet being widely adopted by mobile C-Arm users and vendors. Even with fixed C-Arms, FPDs increase the cost of systems. Furthermore, with Europe being on a capital investment model, C-Arms - especially mobile systems - tend to take a back seat when it comes to resource allocation, resulting in prolonged replacement cycles.
"The lack of investment in healthcare across Europe has led to price pressures in the C-Arms market," explains Mr. Karthik. "This situation has hindered faster adoption of FPDs in fixed C-arms and has completely prevented its use in mobile C-Arms, so much so that only one vendor has introduced an FPD-based mobile C-Arm in the market."
The focus of C-Arm system vendors should be to develop an FPD that is both efficient and cost-effective. This would require sustained investments in R&D and continued adoption of FPDs in the fixed C-Arm domain. An aggressive, vendor-backed campaign detailing the advantages of FPDs will ensure robust growth for the European C-Arms market.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments