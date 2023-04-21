Ersa installs Versaflow 3/45 at Flex in Hungary

The partnership between Flex Hungary and Ersa started in 2008 with a first selective soldering machine, followed by 25 more Versaflow 3/45s to date.

“We have extremely diverse product portfolios with a wide range of sizes and components – requirements are constantly changing, and we have to respond quickly and adequately. We evaluated extensively and made a decision in favor of Ersa when it comes to selective soldering, as their soldering systems offer extremely flexible options for highest throughput and best quality,” says Tamás Börcz, General Manager of Flex in Zalaegerszeg in a press release.