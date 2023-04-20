Freyr Battery team up with four major industry partners

© Freyr

According to Freyr, this non-binding alliance may establish guiding principles including a shared vision of battery technology as critical to the energy transition, a commitment to collectively scale up the deployment of batteries in Europe, North America and beyond. In addition to this the companies may seek to collaborate on the development of novel solutions and service offerings, as well as the development of robust, sustainable, and circular supply chains for battery materials and technology.

“We are exceedingly pleased to announce the emergence of this new global strategic coalition with four premier global industrial and energy companies,” says Freyr’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Einar Jensen, in a press release. “This announcement represents an important first step for Freyr and our four potential global partners as we launch this commercial initiative.”

The CEO continues to state that the company’s vision for this coalition is to accelerate the energy transition across key sectors by scaling up clean battery production from Freyr’s gigafactories currently under development, and to incubate and develop innovative technology solutions together.

When formally formed, the strategic coalition of partners should facilitate exploration of mutual areas of interest along the battery value chain. Potential arenas of commercial collaboration include battery cell manufacturing, pack and module integration as well as recycling/end-of-life solutions.