Kongsberg Automotive officially opens its new plant in Poland

KA Brzesc Kujawski is dedicated to the manufacture and supply of Flow Control Systems (FCS) products. The facility produces fuel distribution pipes and suspension tubes, and, in the near future, battery coolant tube assemblies. The plant is spread over 6,000 square meters is in Brzesc Kujawski, an area that KA already has had a presence in since 2018.

“KA Brzesc Kujawski is a part of the company’s strategy to grow the FCS business in Europe by 75 percent in the next five years,” says President & CEO Joerg Buchheim in a press release, adding, “The plant`s central location brings us closer to important markets and customers and is a step towards supporting FCS competitiveness."

The opening of the facility has created approximately 300 new jobs. With this, KA is looking to actively recruit quality, process and continuous improvement engineers, and quality management systems specialists.