Simtek signs with Avnet Memec

Avnet Memec, the specialist distributor of semiconductors, announced today that it has signed a Pan-European distribution agreement with Simtek Corporation, utilizing Avnet Memec's network of 30 offices in 17 countries.

Under this agreement, Avnet Memec will market Simtek's NVRAMs (nonvolatile memory), and will provide its customers with comprehensive technical design-in support for Simtek's nvSRAM products.



Avnet Memec's application teams and sales engineers have already received intensive training by Simtek product specialists.



Allyn Pon, VP Marketing for Simtek, says: "The agreement with Avnet Memec is a decisive and important element within our sales strategy. This distribution agreement will ensure that our growing European customer base will have faster access to the full potential of our products and to technical support that is considered among the best in the industry. End customers will be able to obtain design-in support and other extensive services from Avnet Memec that compliment our special memory store upon power-down capability. We're looking forward to working with Avnet Memec, and are confident that this partnership will make a valuable contribution to opening up new customer segments and to intensifying our penetration of the European market."



Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec, regards Simtek as an excellent addition to Avnet Memec's franchise portfolio due to the opportunity to offer customers a replacement for battery-backed SRAMs. "We're delighted to welcome Simtek to Avnet Memec," he says. "Simtek's unique nvSRAM technology is experiencing significant market acceptance and growth. This new agreement will enable Avnet Memec to establish itself as an important supplier of these strongly growing technologies in an extremely short time. We are certain that this partnership will prove to

be of value for everyone concerned - for Simtek with its growth plans, for Avnet Memec, and, not least, for our customers."