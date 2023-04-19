Renault enter partnership with Verkor

© Verkor Group

Verkor will supply Renault Group with the equivalent of 12 GWh of batteries each year. These batteries will be used in the upper segments of Renault Group’s brands, starting with the future Alpine 100% electric C-Crossover GT which will be manufactured in Dieppe, France, from 2025.

This announcement marks an important step in Verkor’s development, and consolidates the strategic partnership that started with Renault Group’s acquisition of a stake in Verkor in June 2021. Since then, Renault Group and Verkor have approved the technical quality of the product, its economic competitiveness, and its commercial production process, from the Verkor Innovation Centre (VIC) in Grenoble, to the construction of the Dunkirk Gigafactory, which will be operational in 2025.