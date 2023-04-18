Incap pulls back on its expectations for 2023

© Incap

The decrease in the revenue and operating profit estimate is related to Incap’s largest customer, who has decided to reduce inventory levels and is therefore postponing some orders from 2023 to 2024.

With the current change in the market dynamics including improved component availability as well as a recession in some key markets, the customer has built up too high inventory levels, as growth is smaller than they initially projected, Incap explains in a press release.

The EMS provider says that it is working closely with the customer by adjusting the production volumes to help them reduce their inventory levels. The inventory adjustment period is expected to be temporary.

However, Incap does expect growing revenue from most of its other customers, but the growth is not enough to compensate for the decreased sales to the largest customer.

