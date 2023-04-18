SK Hynix’s HBM market share to exceed 50% in 2023

© SK hynix

Furthermore, the specifications of high-end AI GPUs designed for deep learning have led to HBM product iteration. To prepare for the launch of NVIDIA H100 and AMD MI300 in 2H23, all three major suppliers are planning for the mass production of HBM3 products. At present, SK hynix is the only supplier that mass produces HBM3 products, and as a result, is projected to increase its market share to 53% as more customers adopt HBM3. Samsung and Micron are expected to start mass production sometime towards the end of this year or early 2024, with HBM market shares of 38% and 9%, respectively.

AI server shipment volume expected to increase by 15.4% in 2023

NVIDIA’s DM/ML AI servers are equipped with an average of four or eight high-end graphics cards and two mainstream x86 server CPUs. These servers are primarily used by top US cloud services providers such as Google, AWS, Meta, and Microsoft. TrendForce analysis indicates that the shipment volume of servers with high-end GPGPUs is expected to increase by around 9% in 2022, with approximately 80% of these shipments concentrated in eight major cloud service providers in China and the US. Looking ahead to 2023, Microsoft, Meta, Baidu, and ByteDance will launch generative AI products and services, further boosting AI server shipments. It is estimated that the shipment volume of AI servers will increase by 15.4% this year, and a 12.2% CAGR for AI server shipments is projected from 2023 to 2027.

2022 2023 (E) 2024 (F) 2025 (F) 2026 (F) 2027 (F) 9.0% 15.4% 10.0% 12.7% 11.3% 15.0% Annual growth rate forecast for global AI server shipment volume

AI servers stimulate a simultaneous increase in demand for server DRAM, SSD, and HBM

TrendForce points out that the rise of AI servers is likely to increase demand for memory usage. While general servers have 500–600 GB of server DRAM, AI servers require significantly more—averaging between 1.2–1.7 TB with 64–128 GB per module. For enterprise SSDs, priority is given to DRAM or HBM due to the high-speed requirements of AI servers, but there has yet to be a noticeable push to expand SSD capacity. However, in terms of interface, PCIe 5.0 is more favored when it comes to addressing high-speed computing needs. Additionally, AI servers tend to use GPGPUs, and with NVIDIA A100 80 GB configurations of four or eight, HBM usage would be around 320–640 GB. As AI models grow increasingly complex, demand for server DRAM, SSDs, and HBM will grow simultaneously.

Server AI Server Future AI Server Server DRAM content 500~600 GB 1.2~1.7 TB 2.2~2.7 TB Server SSD content 4.1 TB 4.1 TB 8 TB HBM Usage – 320~640 GB 512~1024 GB Difference in average capacity between general and AI servers

For more information visit TrendForce