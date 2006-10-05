SMT & Inspection | October 05, 2006
Enhanced Horizon 02i configuration heralds<br>extra value throughout DEK Instinctiv
The latest DEK Instinctiv™ printers now comprise premium features as standard as well as advanced options from high performance platforms, to enhance cycle time, flexibility, quality and yield at low cost of ownership.
The first of the next generation Instinctiv machines is the Horizon 02i, which adds the position-adjustable 15-inch touchscreen LCD of the Micron range to enhance ease of use and rapid operation on the factory floor. Micron-class low friction gullwing machine covers are also now fitted as standard, allowing deployment in clean environments as well as promoting easier access to the machine during product changeovers and consumable replenishment.
DEK's optimised printer frame and accurate position sensing technologies, also shared with the Micron class machines, enables high yield in processes requiring wafer level resolution such as flip chip assembly and direct chip attach. Horizon 02i achieves 1.6 Cpk at ±25µm full paste on pad process capability, at class-leading 12 seconds cycle time. Horizon 02i has a wide board size range, up to 508mm x 508mm, and is fitted with ESD safe* transport rails as standard. Further standard features include DEK's Intelligent Scalable Controller Area Network ISCAN) technology, which enhances diagnostics and supports predictive maintenance in conjunction with DEK's Internet-based support services.
Advanced options now allow Horizon 02i owners to cost-effectively extend machine capabilities, productivity and utilisation through enhanced machine vision, ultra high speed print verification and extra Instinctiv™ functions. Options include the DEK Gold camera machine vision package, which accelerates fiducial capture and 2D inspection by leveraging wider 8.5mm x 11mm field of view, faster image recognition algorithms, and optimised lighting. Customers can also specify Hawkeye 1200™, the fastest available deposit verification system, to maximise board coverage within the standard machine cycle time. Hawkeye 1200 also supports traceability, allowing Horizon 02i to be used as a cost-effective pre-placement solution in applications such as medical and automotive assembly. The Hawkeye 400™ system is also available as an option.
As an Instinctiv equipped machine Horizon 02i benefits from the easy to use and intuitive graphical user interface that presents step-by-step guidance to optimal machine operation, supported by menu options for faster operation and reduced training. The new Horizon 02i configuration also supports the Instinctiv TimeToGo upgrade, which allows operators to accurately optimise replenishment intervals for paste, paper and USC solvent, to predict and plan machine stoppages leading to higher utilisation.
DEK's optimised printer frame and accurate position sensing technologies, also shared with the Micron class machines, enables high yield in processes requiring wafer level resolution such as flip chip assembly and direct chip attach. Horizon 02i achieves 1.6 Cpk at ±25µm full paste on pad process capability, at class-leading 12 seconds cycle time. Horizon 02i has a wide board size range, up to 508mm x 508mm, and is fitted with ESD safe* transport rails as standard. Further standard features include DEK's Intelligent Scalable Controller Area Network ISCAN) technology, which enhances diagnostics and supports predictive maintenance in conjunction with DEK's Internet-based support services.
Advanced options now allow Horizon 02i owners to cost-effectively extend machine capabilities, productivity and utilisation through enhanced machine vision, ultra high speed print verification and extra Instinctiv™ functions. Options include the DEK Gold camera machine vision package, which accelerates fiducial capture and 2D inspection by leveraging wider 8.5mm x 11mm field of view, faster image recognition algorithms, and optimised lighting. Customers can also specify Hawkeye 1200™, the fastest available deposit verification system, to maximise board coverage within the standard machine cycle time. Hawkeye 1200 also supports traceability, allowing Horizon 02i to be used as a cost-effective pre-placement solution in applications such as medical and automotive assembly. The Hawkeye 400™ system is also available as an option.
As an Instinctiv equipped machine Horizon 02i benefits from the easy to use and intuitive graphical user interface that presents step-by-step guidance to optimal machine operation, supported by menu options for faster operation and reduced training. The new Horizon 02i configuration also supports the Instinctiv TimeToGo upgrade, which allows operators to accurately optimise replenishment intervals for paste, paper and USC solvent, to predict and plan machine stoppages leading to higher utilisation.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments