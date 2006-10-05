Enhanced Horizon 02i configuration heralds<br>extra value throughout DEK Instinctiv

The latest DEK Instinctiv™ printers now comprise premium features as standard as well as advanced options from high performance platforms, to enhance cycle time, flexibility, quality and yield at low cost of ownership.

The first of the next generation Instinctiv machines is the Horizon 02i, which adds the position-adjustable 15-inch touchscreen LCD of the Micron range to enhance ease of use and rapid operation on the factory floor. Micron-class low friction gullwing machine covers are also now fitted as standard, allowing deployment in clean environments as well as promoting easier access to the machine during product changeovers and consumable replenishment.



DEK's optimised printer frame and accurate position sensing technologies, also shared with the Micron class machines, enables high yield in processes requiring wafer level resolution such as flip chip assembly and direct chip attach. Horizon 02i achieves 1.6 Cpk at ±25µm full paste on pad process capability, at class-leading 12 seconds cycle time. Horizon 02i has a wide board size range, up to 508mm x 508mm, and is fitted with ESD safe* transport rails as standard. Further standard features include DEK's Intelligent Scalable Controller Area Network ISCAN) technology, which enhances diagnostics and supports predictive maintenance in conjunction with DEK's Internet-based support services.



Advanced options now allow Horizon 02i owners to cost-effectively extend machine capabilities, productivity and utilisation through enhanced machine vision, ultra high speed print verification and extra Instinctiv™ functions. Options include the DEK Gold camera machine vision package, which accelerates fiducial capture and 2D inspection by leveraging wider 8.5mm x 11mm field of view, faster image recognition algorithms, and optimised lighting. Customers can also specify Hawkeye 1200™, the fastest available deposit verification system, to maximise board coverage within the standard machine cycle time. Hawkeye 1200 also supports traceability, allowing Horizon 02i to be used as a cost-effective pre-placement solution in applications such as medical and automotive assembly. The Hawkeye 400™ system is also available as an option.



As an Instinctiv equipped machine Horizon 02i benefits from the easy to use and intuitive graphical user interface that presents step-by-step guidance to optimal machine operation, supported by menu options for faster operation and reduced training. The new Horizon 02i configuration also supports the Instinctiv TimeToGo upgrade, which allows operators to accurately optimise replenishment intervals for paste, paper and USC solvent, to predict and plan machine stoppages leading to higher utilisation.