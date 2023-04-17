Hover-Davis and AdoptSMT expand partnership
Hover-Davis and AdoptSMT have agreed to add Spain and Portugal to AdoptSMT's area of sales, in addition to other European countries that AdoptSMT has already been taking care of for many years.
Hover-Davis offers a range of standard tape feeders, for example, Siplace and Panasonic machines as well as special feeders for automation projects, like media presenters, THT feeders, Direct Die feeders.
AdoptSMT has decades of experience in the PCBA business and is a partner to not only sell feeders, but provide complete solutions to all European customers.