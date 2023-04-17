Mycronic partnered with Cogiscan to co-develop MYPro Connect

© Cogiscan

The software is designed for plug-and-play deployment. MYPro Connect is described as a lightweight, small-footprint solution with no added infrastructure required.

In electronics manufacturing, connectivity is the foundational element to establishing any Industry 4.0 or factory digitalisation initiative. Without connectivity, it is impossible to collect and share accurate and real-time data from the production floor. No matter the extent of the smart factory dream, every electronics manufacturer needs connectivity. To ensure that Mycronic leveraged Cogiscan’s flexible and modular factory connectivity solution to ensure compatibility to IPC-CFX.