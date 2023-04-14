© Panattoni

Panattoni is developing a BTO project (built-to-own) tailored to the needs of a global leader in the electronics industry. A 40,800 square metre centre is to be delivered in Western Poland before the end of the year.

In a press release, Panattoni describes the unnamed customer as one of the leading names in home appliances and electronics. Once the factory – which represents an investment of over EUR 80 million – is completed it will be used for the production of home appliances.

As part of the factory's development, Panattoni is to strengthen the flooring so that it can bear up to 20 tons. This will allow for automation solutions to be applied to the entire technological line, which the client requires in its production process.