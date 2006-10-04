EU has evidence for antitrust charges<br>against Intel

According to The wall Street Journal EU investigators believe they have enough evidence to pursue antitrust charges against Intel.

A final decision on whether to press charges in the EU's five year probe of the chip-maker was "likely before the end of the year."



The newspaper said that "Investigators for the

European Commission in Brussels have prepared a written draft of charges against Intel and are gearing up to defend their conclusions before an internal 'devil's advocate' panel of legal experts."

