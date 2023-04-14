Global semiconductor equipment billings reach new record

© ASML - For illustrative purposes only

For the third consecutive year, China remained the largest semiconductor equipment market in 2022 despite a 5% slowdown in the pace of investments in the region year over year, accounting for USD 28.3 billion in billings. Taiwan, the second-largest destination for equipment spending, recorded an increase of 8% to USD 26.8 billion, marking the fourth straight year of growth for the region. Equipment sales to Korea contracted 14% to USD 21.5 billion. Annual semiconductor equipment investments in Europe surged 93%, while North America logged a 38% increase. Sales to the Rest of the World and Japan increased 34% and 7% year over year, respectively.

"The record high for semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales in 2022 stems from the industry's drive to add the fab capacity required to support long-term growth and innovations in key end markets including high-performance computing and automotive," says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. "Additionally, the results reflect investments and determination across regions to avoid future semiconductor supply chain constraints like those that surfaced during the pandemic."

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 8% in 2022, while other front-end segment billings grew 11%. After robust growth in 2021, assembly and packaging equipment sales decreased 19% last year while total test equipment billings contracted 4% year over year.

Region 2022 2021 % Change China 28.27 29.62 -5 % Taiwan 26.82 24.94 8 % Korea 21.51 24.98 -14 % North America 10.48 7.61 38 % Japan 8.35 7.80 7 % Europe 6.28 3.25 93 % Rest of World 5.95 4.44 34 % Total 107.64 102.64 5 % Annual billings by region in billions of USD with YoY change

Sources: SEMI and SEAJ, April 2023