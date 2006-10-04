Cookson wins Coveted Industry Award

Cookson has announces that it has won a Global Technology Award in the hand soldering - rework and repair category for ALPHA® CoolCap™ devices.

The award was presented by Global SMT & packaging magazine's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Trevor Galbraith during the publication's ceremony conducted on Wednesday, September 27, 2006, at the Sofitel Hotel during the Assembly Technology Exposition.



Strategies for successful, efficient circuit board rework are continuously challenged as more sophisticated packaging technologies are deployed that increase the density and reduce the cost, weight and power in today's electronic assemblies. Rework heat can adversely affect integrated circuits (ICs) and other devices as well, and the higher temperature required for lead-free soldering makes the goal of isolating uniquely packaged devices, such as electrolytic capacitors even more critical.

