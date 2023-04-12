Raspberry Pi receives investment from Sony Semiconductor

© /nimg/Products/

The minority investment cements the relationship between the two companies, to provide a development platform for SSS's edge AI devices to the global community of Raspberry Pi users.

"Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," says Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, in a press release. "We are very pleased to be partnering with Raspberry Pi Ltd. to bring our AITRIOS platform – which supports the development of unique and diverse solutions utilizing our edge AI devices – to the Raspberry Pi user and developer community, and provide a unique development experience."

Terushi Shimizu continues to state that this partnership cements the relationship between SSS and Raspberry Pi, further enhancing the development of edge AI.

"Sony Group is a longstanding and valued strategic partner. Our pre-existing relationship encompasses contract manufacturing, and the provision of image sensors and other semiconductor products," says Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi Ltd.

The Raspberry Pi CEO says that the transaction will allow the company to expand the partnership, bringing Sony Semiconductor Solutions' line of AI products to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, thus helping users to build new machine-learning applications at the edge.