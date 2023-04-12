How to become a supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO

© Evertiq

As the organisation states itself, “PLUS Ops specialises in the Polish-American defense relationship, and is dedicated to strengthening European and global security through project management and representational services.”

PLUS Ops acts as a Central European interface, assisting in the preparation and execution of defense and logistics projects. This includes supporting military and government programs such as the European Deterrence Initiative, NATO Enhanced Forward Presence, and regional defense modernisation.

Supporting various projects including C-130 maintenance, communications, Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and others, PLUS Ops quickly recognised that the local Polish industry had much to offer to both regional and global partners, but had little experience operating outside of Poland. The organisation quickly capitalised on this drive and worked closely with local suppliers, thus becoming a major Polish prime contractor to the United States Department of Defense and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

In light of the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022, Evertiq has invited Ronald Farkas, founder and CEO of Poland-U.S. Operations, as a speaker during Evertiq Expo Kraków on June 14, 2023.

Mr Farkas will share his insights into how a company can become a supplier to the US Department of Defense and NATO. After all, meeting the increased demands of military equipment production requires a solid industrial base with an understanding of the basic rules and regulations associated with the US Department of Defense and NATO contracting processes. During his presentation, Ron Farkas will discuss some of just the basics, such as the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), the Cybersecurity Maturity Certification Model (CMMC) and NATO Standardisation Agreements (STANAG).