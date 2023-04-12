Altus assists UK CEM, adding inspection to its production line

© Altus

To take their inspection processes to a new level Altus introduced Garner Osborne to Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+, a true 3D AOI solution powered by AI-enhanced high-speed 3D measurement capabilities. The system incorporates KSMART technology for data collection and analysis and improves PCB process optimisation.

"Garner Osborne has always had a philosophy of continuous improvement to consistently perform at the top end of electronic production services. Moving to a 3D light metrology process with Koh Young, who is widely regarded as the best inspection provider in the market, is a great reflection of that," says Steve Honeybun, CEM Operations Director, Garner Osborne, in a press release.

The company has worked with Altus for several years. As a result, Garner Osborne now have full 3D SPI and AOI to support improving its production yields.

KSMART analysis collects all inspection and measurement data and helps advanced inspection systems evolve from “Pass/Fail” tools into highly intuitive, dynamic decision-making systems.