Altus assists UK CEM, adding inspection to its production line
UK-based CEM, Garner Osborne Circuits liaised with capital equipment supplier and service provider Altus to further enhance their inspection processes through 3D AOI technology.
To take their inspection processes to a new level Altus introduced Garner Osborne to Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+, a true 3D AOI solution powered by AI-enhanced high-speed 3D measurement capabilities. The system incorporates KSMART technology for data collection and analysis and improves PCB process optimisation.
"Garner Osborne has always had a philosophy of continuous improvement to consistently perform at the top end of electronic production services. Moving to a 3D light metrology process with Koh Young, who is widely regarded as the best inspection provider in the market, is a great reflection of that," says Steve Honeybun, CEM Operations Director, Garner Osborne, in a press release.
The company has worked with Altus for several years. As a result, Garner Osborne now have full 3D SPI and AOI to support improving its production yields.
KSMART analysis collects all inspection and measurement data and helps advanced inspection systems evolve from “Pass/Fail” tools into highly intuitive, dynamic decision-making systems.
"This has been an excellent project for Altus, and we especially enjoy working with the team at Garner Osborne. Of course, we take each project as a standalone in its own right, and their team tested us, given that by upgrading to Koh Young, they moved away from an already trusted partner. I am pleased that we demonstrated our claims of providing the lowest levels of false calls available and showing the value of fully 3D light measurement data collection to improve yield," says Anthony Oh, Altus Technical Applications Manager.