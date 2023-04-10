© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies MEGA Electronics' full line of products which includes power supplies in wall mount, desk top, medical grade, LED drivers, open frame and DIN rail styles. Mega Electronics also offers locking connectors. The company's facilities perform all aspects of production, from extrusion to molding of couplers, all in-house.

“The combination of MEGA Electronics’ Asian manufacturing and the UL listed New Jersey facility for assembly of cord sets and wire harnesses means our customers will benefit from the fastest possible service at reasonable prices,” says New Yorker Electronics' Vice President, Barry Slivka, in a press release.