JOUAV opens $50 million new drone factory

The new facility represents a total investment of over USD 50 million and offers the company 54,000 square meters of production space, and has an estimated capacity of 3,700 standard models.

The new facility is equipped with advanced equipment to ensure efficient production and processing of various UAV mechanical structures and tooling, and electrical components to meet the growing demand for industrial UAV production capacity.

During the inauguration ceremony, JOUAV also launched its latest product, the JOS-C2000 autonomous VTOL drone hangar system. The system is designed to provide an all-in-one solution for a range of applications including power line inspection, traffic monitoring, dam inspection, mining operation, oil and gas pipeline inspection, border patrol, and smart city.