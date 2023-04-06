© Foxonn

In August 2022, Foxconn signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Zimeno Inc. D/B/A Monarch Tractor to build Monarch Tractor’s next-generation agricultural equipment and battery packs at the Foxconn Ohio facility.

“We’re very pleased with the product quality ahead of full-rate production,” says Jerry Hsiao Chief Product Officer of Foxconn Technology Group in a press release. “This milestone is achieved thanks to our employees and the strength of our ongoing partnership with Monarch Tractor. Foxconn prides itself on our partnerships, and we believe the shared goal of promoting sustainability and safety in agriculture is one of the many reasons we have found the right partner in Monarch Tractor.”

The MK-V, a fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor combines electrification, automation, and data analysis to help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, improve field safety, streamline farming operations, and increase their bottom lines.

Foxconn started the commercial production of Monarch Tractor’s MK-V Series in the first quarter of 2023. Following the official delivery, the next steps in the partnership include continued tuning of the production line(s) and material sourcing in preparation for full-rate production.